Report of suspicious person prompts lockdown at Cottage Grove schools

Multiple schools in Cottage Grove went into a lockdown Wednesday after police received a report of a suspicious person.

According to the city, officers were told that a suspicious, shirtless male was walking near Park High School and was possibly holding a hatchet while carrying a knife on his belt at around 2:40 p.m.

Officials decided to place Park High School, Hillside Elementary School and Crestview Elementary School into lockdowns as a precautionary measure. Additionally, a significant police presence was moved to the area, the city says.

Police are now using a drone and searching the area for the person, however, the city says no crime has been reported and all students are safe.

Police say the schools started dismissing students for the day at around 3:05 p.m. and, as of 3:30 p.m., an all-clear was given and all students had been dismissed.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.