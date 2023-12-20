Report: 81 Minnesotans died from workplace injuries in 2022

Over 80 Minnesotans died as a result of workplace injuries in 2022.

The annual Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) recorded 81 work injuries that resulted in death in 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. That’s just up from 2021, when 80 workplace injury-related deaths were reported.

Nationwide, nearly 5,500 people were fatally injured while working in 2022, which is up 5.7% from 2021, according to the CFOI. The industries where the most deaths were recorded are agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting, which accounted for 20 of the 51 cases in Minnesota.

Construction workers saw the second-highest number of deaths, with 13 cases, which is five less than in 2021, according to the CFOI.

Officials say transportation incidents accounted for the majority of deaths, with 27 fatalities occurring while workers were operating vehicles, working as pedestrians, or in aircraft incidents. Falls and slips were the second leading cause of injury in the workplace, with 18 fatalities in 2022.

The CFOI added that object and equipment-related deaths made up 16 of the fatal injuries in 2022.

Complete data on the CFOI can be found HERE.