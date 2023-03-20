Rep. Kiel says she’s home, recovering from minor stroke

A state lawmaker says she’s at home as she continues recovering from a minor stroke she suffered last week.

Monday morning, Rep. Debra Kiel (R-Crookston) announced she felt dizzy and fatigued at the State Office Building last Friday, which prompted her to go to a hospital.

After undergoing tests, it was determined that Kiel suffered a “minor stroke” and she was kept overnight for observation before being released on Saturday.

Kiel said she will undergo more testing in the coming days and hopes to return to the Capitol next week.

“I want to thank the excellent neurology team at Region’s for their excellent care and quick work that likely saved me from any long-term effects as a result of the stroke,” Kiel said in a statement.

Kiel is the Republican lead on the House Human Services Policy Committee and is in her seventh term as Crookston’s state representative.