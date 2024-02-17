Rep. Hornstein says he won’t run for reelection

Another state lawmaker has decided not to seek reelection later this year.

Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis) made the announcement on Friday.

The longtime lawmaker and current chairperson of the House Transportation and Finance Policy Committee said in a statement that he’s decided to “reorder my life’s priorities and pass the torch to new leadership after 22 years of legislative service.”

He was first elected in 2002 and called his decision to move on a “very difficult” one.

Hornstein also highlighted the accomplishments of the last session and noted that he’s particularly proud of helping to get the “transformative transportation bill” approved, saying it was “20 years in the making.”

He’ll serve out the rest of his term, which ends at the end of the year.