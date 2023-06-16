Rep. Finstad releases statement after staffer attacked at gunpoint in D.C.
Representative Brad Finstad (MN-01) announced that a member of his staff was attacked at gunpoint Wednesday, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol.
Finstad released a statement, sharing that the staff member’s injuries were minor and that he was attacked outside his residence.
The full statement reads:
“Following Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, one of my staffers was attacked outside of his residence by an armed gunman. Thankfully, he will be able to make a full recovery and the extent of his physical injuries was minor. I thank the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and their attention to this incident.
In Washington, D.C. and cities across the country, anti-police, soft-on-crime policies have created lawless societies that endanger the public and empower criminal behavior. It’s time we started treating criminals like criminals and bring back commonsense policies that imprison career criminals, keep the public safe, and allow our police officers to adequately protect our communities and keep violent criminals off the streets.”U.S. Representative Brad Finstad(MN-01)