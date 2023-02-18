Rep. Craig says she received voicemails cheering DC elevator attack

Congresswoman Angie Craig says vulgar messages were left at her office after she was assaulted last week in the elevator of her Washington, D.C., apartment building.

Police say the attack was not politically motivated, but Craig, a Democrat, says she’s received messages from people saying they were glad she was attacked based on her political record.

The congresswoman blames what she calls divisive messaging from the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“When you use language that is intended to encite rage, this is what happens: You get very specific threats from your elected officials,” Craig said on Friday while supporting striking food service workers in Hastings.

Craig says she fears the toxic political atmosphere could prevent good people from running for office.

Rep. Angie Craig speaks with reporters at a rally for striking food service workers Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Hastings. (KSTP)

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the NRCC for comment but has yet to hear back.

Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, the man accused of attacking Craig, is federally charged with one count of assault on a member of Congress.