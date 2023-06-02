Rep. Craig hoping to return to work next week following surgery on ankle
U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced that she is hoping to return to work next week following a “successful” surgery to her ankle on Thursday.
She wrote in a statement that she hopes to work remotely next week before returning to Congress once she is cleared to travel.
Thursday’s statement reads, in part:
“This morning, I underwent successful surgery to repair three fractures in my left ankle, leaving me with nine screws and a plate in my ankle as well as an internal tightrope device to stabilize the ligament. It may take a little more time to get all that new hardware through security at the airport — but I’m looking forward to scooting around the district and DC again soon!”Rep. Angie Craig
As previously reported, Craig broke her ankle Monday when she tripped while doing yard work.