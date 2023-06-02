Rep. Craig hoping to return to work next week following surgery on ankle

U.S. Representative Angie Craig announced that she is hoping to return to work next week following a “successful” surgery to her ankle on Thursday.

She wrote in a statement that she hopes to work remotely next week before returning to Congress once she is cleared to travel.

Thursday’s statement reads, in part:

“This morning, I underwent successful surgery to repair three fractures in my left ankle, leaving me with nine screws and a plate in my ankle as well as an internal tightrope device to stabilize the ligament. It may take a little more time to get all that new hardware through security at the airport — but I’m looking forward to scooting around the district and DC again soon!” Rep. Angie Craig

As previously reported, Craig broke her ankle Monday when she tripped while doing yard work.