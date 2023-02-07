Renaissance Festival traffic to be discussed by Scott County Commissioners Tuesday
Scott County officials will meet Tuesday morning to address traffic congestion at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee.
The board plans to work with event organizers to change parking options this upcoming season.
Last season, several residents and business owners complained that vehicles were so backed up that some places couldn’t be accessed.
The meeting starts at 9:30 Tuesday morning.