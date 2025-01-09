Remains found in Chicago suburb belong to missing Minneapolis man, coroner says

Skeletal remains found in a Chicago suburb last month have been matched to a Minneapolis man who was reported missing in July.

According to Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers, a person searching for deer antlers discovered the skeleton in a wooded area of Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Dec. 14. A wallet found at the site contained an ID belonging to David A. McCord, 36, of Minneapolis.

After an anthropologist at the University of Illinois confirmed the bones to be human, police investigators got in contact with the Minneapolis Police Department to procure a DNA sample from McCord’s family. Forensic scientists then confirmed the bones belonged to McCord, the coroner’s office said.

Officials say a human skull was found in the same area back in October, but more testing is needed to determine if it’s related to this case.