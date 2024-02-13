Rejected ‘laser loon’ state flag design gets new life as Saint Paul Public Library card

The Saint Paul Public Library system is embracing one of the rejected designs for Minnesota’s new state flag.

Patrons will soon be able to get a limited-edition laser loon library card.

The creative flag design got a lot of attention online and the library says it just couldn’t let this one get lost.

The cards will be available at all Saint Paul Library locations while supplies last.

Anyone who already has a library card can get a laser loon sticker for it.