Registration opens for 2023 Twin Cities Marathon

It’s still more than six months away but registration is now open for this fall’s Twin Cities Marathon.

Registration for the 26.2-mile race, which is scheduled for Oct. 1, opened Tuesday morning.

Twin Cities in Motion, which organizes the marathon, says it expects more than 25,000 runners to participate in the events scheduled for the marathon weekend. That includes the TC 5K and TC 10K.

“We’re excited to open 2023 registration and honored to be the stewards of this important community event,” Twin Cities In Motion President Dean Orton said. “Entering our fifth decade, we’re planning to build on the event’s core traditions and continuing to enhance the experience for everyone involved – participants, fans, volunteers, partners – in this important community event.”

More than 11,000 people are expected to run in the 10-mile run alone. The registration drawing for that event, which is in its 25th year, opens on June 12.

The marathon weekend was canceled in 2020 and had limited capacity in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it returned to normal last year for its 40th anniversary.

More information about this year’s event can be found online.