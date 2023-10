Grandmas Marathon registration open

Runners can now register for next year’s Grandma’s Marathon along the North Shore.

Last year saw the second-fastest sellout in the event’s history.

Sign-ups began Sunday at 7 p.m.

Registration is first come, first served — so early registration is strongly encouraged.

Grandma’s Marathon is set for June 22, 2024.

More can be found on the Grandma’s Marathon website.