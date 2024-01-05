Registration for 2024 Grandma’s Marathon sells out

If you’re hoping to participate in this year’s Grandma’s Marathon, you’re running out of time to sign-up.

On Friday, race organizers announced the main registration for the June 22, 2024, event is now full for the fourth straight year, with 9,500 people slotted to participate, including the 500 people expected to participate in the William A. Irvin 5K.

However, you can still sign up in three different ways:

Charity Partners: Participants can reach a fundraising goal set by certain organizations and in return, receive a free entry into the event of their choice. Click HERE to learn more about the charity partners program.

Official Training Group: If you register with the event's official training group, you'll receive an entry for the event of your choice. However, organizers note there are less than 200 guaranteed race entries still available for the group, and is a first-come, first-serve basis. Click HERE to register for the group run, which has its first run on Jan. 23.

Organizers add they expect total registration to be close to 10,000 participants.