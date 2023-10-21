‘Reframing Our Stories’ Exhibit Showcases Resiliency of Native Community

Dozens of decades-old photographs now line the gallery walls at the Minnesota History Center showcasing native communities as part of the ‘Reframing Our Stories’ exhibit.

“Addressing a lot of social issues that still exists today, but also a lot of joy and happiness and resiliency were revealed through these photos,” said Amber Annis, Director of Native American Initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society.

Annis says over 100 native nations are represented in the Twin Cities.

Many of the decades-old images were taken by journalists and photographers and have been stored in archives for years until curators came across folders that were labeled “Indians.”

The discovery inspired the exhibit and sparked a journey to identify the images and the stories behind it.

“There was a lot of power and seeing folks sitting down together laughing, telling stories, remembering recalling, and also identifying,” said Annis.

It’s new meaning to old photos, which are now in the hands of indigenous people. It’s a way to bridge the past to the present, highlighting the memories of the native community.

“This is a reminder of how important it is that community members are looking at these archives, looking at these collections, and most importantly, that we’re telling our own stories,” said Annis.

The exhibit will be up for two years. For tickets click here.