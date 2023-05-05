Reece Bertholf named New Hope city manager

New Hope announced Thursday it has reached an agreement to bring Reece Bertholf on as the next city manager.

If approved at a City Council meeting on Monday, Bertholf will replace acting City Manager Tim Hoyt, who also serves as the city’s police chief. Bertholf would begin his new position on June 12.

Bertholf currently serves as the deputy city manager for Beaufort, South Carolina. He’s a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who worked his way through the ranks of Beaufort’s fire department before being promoted to assistant city manager and then deputy city manager.

“I am ecstatic to join the New Hope community. It is clear that people love New Hope, and I am very excited to work alongside the amazing team at the City of New Hope,” Bertholf wrote in a statement. “The passion I felt for New Hope from everyone involved in the hiring process was remarkable. We have a bright future ahead as we continue to work together to achieve the goals of New Hope.”

Hoyt took over the role after longtime City Manager Kirk McDonald retired last June.

As reported by 5 INVESTIGATES, Hoyt defended the city’s decision to revoke a rental license from a group home for people with behavioral health issues and substance abuse disorders, effectively evicting the tenants of the assisted living facility that’s licensed and regulated by the state.