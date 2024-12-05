Red Wing Public Schools dispels rumors of altercations within its district

Red Wing Public Schools(RWPS) is addressing rumors that have been circulating in their district, stating that there is no evidence they are true.

A statement from RWPS released to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS did not state what the rumors were that had been circulating, only that they were related to an altercation that had reportedly taken place between two students at Burnside Elementary.

The district said upon hearing the rumors they began an investigation into the rumors and worked with local law enforcement officers to investigate.

RWPS said they were not able to confirm any such altercation took place at the school.

Superintendent Bob Jaszczak, in a statement sent out to student’s parents, said the safety of their students was their top priority and said anyone with concerns should contact their child’s school office.

“We want our families and community to know that the safety and wellbeing of our

students is our top priority,” Jaszczak said. “We also want to take this opportunity to remind everyone of

the importance of avoiding spreading rumors regarding school safety online and via social

media. If you have a concern, please contact your child’s school office at any time.”

The statement to parents in the Red Wing School District was sent Wednesday night.