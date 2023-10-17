Red Wing man indicted for murder of 2-month-old son

A Red Wing man is now facing the potential of spending the rest of his life in prison in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son.

Hunter Matthew McCutchen, 27, is now facing first-degree murder charges plus 13 other charges after a grand jury in Goodhue County indicted him over his son’s death.

The infant died on May 25 after he was left with McCutchen while the child’s mother took her other child to preschool. When she came home, the mother saw the infant was limp and became pale and blue and short time later.

Court documents noted the infant had multiple broken bones, suggesting non-accidental trauma, and McCutchen later admitted to the boy’s mother that he was responsible for his injuries.

He was initially charged with manslaughter and child endangerment back in May.

McCutchen made his first appearance on the upgraded charges on Monday. He’s currently being held on a $2 million cash bail and an omnibus hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.