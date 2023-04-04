Red Lake man sentenced to over 16 years for sexual assault

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 200 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman on the Red Lake Reservation, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

Descart Austin Begay Jr., 38, was proven on trial to have knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a woman in her home in July 2020.

Begay was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse in September 2022.

According to the official release, Begay’s 200-month sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

The Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force conducted the investigation for this case.