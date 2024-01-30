Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette to perform at Minnesota Yacht Club Festival this summer

The Minnesota Yacht Club announced the lineup for its inaugural festival on Tuesday, and the performers include some big names.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette will headline the July 19 and 20 event, with additional performances from The Offspring, The Black Crowes, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Morgan Wade, The Hold Steady and more.

(Credit: Minnesota Yacht Club)

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is being held at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, according to event organizers. The festival will also include local food vendors, riverboat rides and more.

Presale tickets are available starting on Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. through the Minnesota Yacht Club’s website. At 11 a.m., tickets for the general public will go on sale.