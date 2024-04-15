Red Flag Warning issued for southwest Minnesota

More than a dozen Minnesota counties are under a Red Flag Warning on Monday.

The warning means fires will be able to quickly spread and easily get out of control due to weather conditions.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority is predicting highs in the 70s on Monday. The National Weather Service says winds will be 10-15 mph, with higher gusts at times, and humidity values will drop into the 20s during the afternoon hours. CLICK HERE for the latest weather alerts and warnings.

However, windy conditions will sweep across the state on Tuesday, bringing rain for most during the middle of the week. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the warning is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties:

Brown

Cottonwood

Jackson

Lincoln

Lyon

Martin

Murray

Nobles

Pipestone

Redwood

Rock

Watonwan

Yellow Medicine

Residents in those counties are being asked to not burn while the warning is in effect and should check items that were recently burned to make sure the fire has been extinguished.

DNR officials won’t be activating open burn permits for large vegetative debris during the warning and are also discouraging campfires.