Red flag warning issued for several southern Minnesota counties

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued a red flag warning for several counties in southern Minnesota.

A red flag warning means the potential for fires to start and rapidly spread is high. These weather conditions include dry air and gusty winds, which can turn a small fire into a wildfire. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions.

The warning is in place on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., for Dodge, Filmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona counties. Meanwhile, in Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, and Martin counties, residents are under a red flag warning from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The DNR has asked residents in counties under red flag warnings to avoid starting fires during this time.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Burn permits will not be issued or activated during a red flag warning.

For more information on affected counties, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page on the DNR website.