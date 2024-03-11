Red Flag warning issued for parts of southwest Minnesota due to dangerous fire conditions

A Red Flag warning will be in effect Monday afternoon due to dangerous fire conditions, covering multiple counties in southwest Minnesota.

The warning means fires will be able to spread quickly and get out of control due to the current forecast, which includes dry conditions, strong winds and low relative humidity.

The Minnesota DNR says residents shouldn’t burn in the following counties while the warning is in effect, which runs from 1-7 p.m.:

Cottonwood

Jackson

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Nobles

Pipestone

Rock

If residents have recently burned, they should make sure there are no embers or smoldering.

The agency says it won’t issue or activate any open burning permits for large vegetative debris, and campfires are discouraged.

