Red Cross helping 8 after early morning fire in Minneapolis

A fire in Minneapolis caused residents to evacuate their home early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to 3640 Park Ave. for a fire in the walls and ceiling of the third floor and attic space shortly before 6 a.m.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and an aerial ladder to access the roof for vertical ventilation. They were able to put out the fire without damage to other areas of the home.

Additional fire crews were eventually brought in to provide more manpower and equipment.

Six adults and two children all evacuated the home with no injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.