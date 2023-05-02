Red Cow to open Wayzata location this fall

The popular local restaurant Red Cow is planning to open a new location this fall.

Luke Shimp, owner of the Red Cow and Red Rabbit restaurants, says the newest location will be at 881 Lake Street N. in Wayzata. It will be more than 4,800 square feet with 18 bar seats and 20 patio spots.

When it opens, it will be the sixth Red Cow location and Shimp’s eighth restaurant. Other locations are in Rochester, Minneapolis (North Loop, Uptown, 50th and France), and St. Paul, with satellite locations also at the airport and Target Field.

“This is an exciting project for us. We just celebrated 10 years as a company and this will be our first location in the suburbs,” Shimp said. “I’m proud to see how much we’ve grown as a company, and I continue to be forever grateful for our wonderful guests that support us day in and day out.”

The Wayzata location is scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.