Recount seals 4-vote win for Minnetonka City Council candidate

The result of a closely contested race for a Minnetonka City Council seat remained unchanged Friday after the city finalized a recount.

Paula Ramaley kept her four-vote margin of victory over David Haeg and will represent Ward 3. There were three challenged ballots that will need to be reviewed by the City Council, but they were not enough to change the outcome.

With 3,364 ballots cast, this year’s election in Minnetonka drew nearly double the turnout in Ward 3 compared to the previous contest in 2019. That election was decided by an even slimmer margin of three votes.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Ramaley for comment and is waiting to hear back.

In a statement on his campaign website written before the recount tabulation, Haeg praised his opponent as “an incredibly hard worker.”

“She’ll study the complex issues, ask informed and direct questions to city staff, and make decisions in the best interests of the entire community,” Haeg wrote. “She’ll be available and responsive to you. She will make a great city council member!”