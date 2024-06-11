Recall issued for various cookie dough sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin due to salmonella concerns

If you’ve recently bought cookie dough, you’ll want to make sure it isn’t part of a nationwide recall.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says due to a potential salmonella contamination, more than 29,000 cases of cookie dough sold to Costco and Panera, have been recalled.

The recalled dough, sold by Rise Baking Company, or South Coast Baking, was distributed to multiple states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Affected products include the following products, whose code information can be found by CLICKING HERE:

Costco’s Chocolate Chunk Frozen Cookie Dough

Member’s Mark Chocolate Chunk dough pucks

Panera Chocolate Chipper Cookie dough pucks/case

Rise Baking Jumbo Chocolate Chunk dough pucks/case

Mini Chocolate chip cookie dough pucks