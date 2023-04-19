Rare solar eclipse happening Wednesday night

A hybrid solar eclipse is happening on Wednesday night.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon aligns to block the sun for just over a minute. Solar eclipses occur a few times a year — but this one is extra special.

NASA says when the moon moves in front of the sun on Wednesday, it will create a total solar eclipse, in which the moon fully blocks the sun. As the moon moves, an annular eclipse will occur, which looks like a “ring of fire” and happens when the moon is partially blocking the sun.

Together, experts call this a hybrid eclipse. Scientists say this only happens a few times per century.

This phenomenon will only be visible from the Earth’s southern hemisphere, but NASA will live stream it on YouTube at 9:30 p.m. (CT).

