Rapper ‘Desiigner’ faces criminal charges following indecent exposure incident on Delta flight arriving at MSP

A well-known rapper behind hits such as “Panda,” “Timmy Turner” and “Outlet” was detained by an FBI agent last Monday for suspected indecent exposure on a Delta Air Lines flight.

Sidney Royel Selby III, also known as “Desiigner,” faces misdemeanor charges for alleged indecent exposure in a Delta One cabin, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents state that the rapper was on Delta Flight 120 traveling from Tokyo, Japan to MSP. While the flight was in the air, he exposed himself multiple times and at one point masturbated, according to the complaint.

A flight attendant then handed Selby an FAA violation card that gave notice that his behavior “appears to be in violation of federal law,” the complaint states. Flight attendants then requested he move to the back of the plane near two people who “agreed to monitor him.”

Selby was then detained and questioned by an FBI agent when the flight arrived at MSP.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.