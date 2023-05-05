Ramsey man dies after motorcycle hits SUV

Authorities say a man died after the motorcycle he was driving hit a vehicle Thursday night in Coon Rapids.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at around 7:55 p.m. at the intersection of Northdale Boulevard Northwest and Round Lake Boulevard.

Witnesses told authorities that a Subaru Forester was headed west on Northdale Boulevard when a southbound motorcycle hit the Subaru.

The 25-year-old driver of the motorcycle, identified only as a Ramsey man, was wearing protective gear but wasn’t breathing after the crash.

The sheriff’s office says witnesses started administering CPR before emergency personnel arrived and took over, and the man was then taken to a hospital. However, he later died at the hospital.

Investigators say the Subaru’s driver is cooperating with the investigation, and witnesses reported that the motorcycle ran through a red light just before the crash. However, the investigation remains active.