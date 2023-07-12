Ramsey County to host discussion on I-35E interchange

Ramsey County is hosting an open house on Wednesday evening with the goal of discussing an interchange with I-35E.

Work on County Road J from Centerville Road to Otter Lake Road and I-35E is scheduled for reconstruction in 2025, authorities say.

Officials are welcoming any community member to the Tamarack Nature Center at 5287 Otter Lake Road in White Beat Township from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The County Road J and I-35E interchange project is a collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Anoka County, White Bear Township, North Oaks and Lino Lakes.