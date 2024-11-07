Ramsey County officials highlight new Red Flag Law protocols

Ramsey County officials highlighted new procedures for enforcing Red Flag Laws throughout the county at a press conference on Thursday.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office (RCAO) gathered over 150 stakeholders on new countywide protocols to maximize use of Minnesota’s new Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO), otherwise known as a Red Flag Law.

The law went into effect this year and created tools to get a court-ordered surrender of firearms in certain situations where lives may be at stake.

“In Ramsey County, we see the new law that allows a judge to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual in dangerous and extreme situations as a valuable public safety tool,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “It’s clear to me that being intentional and serious about using this new public safety tool is the first step. I am grateful that leaders in Ramsey County are all on the same page and we are pulling in the same direction as evidenced by the turnout at today’s convening and training on our new policies, procedures, and protocols to identify extreme risk situations and pursue judicial orders in appropriate circumstances to protect the public. I look forward to reporting back to the public in the coming years on our progress to keep people safe from gun violence.”

The Red Flag Law can protect members of a home from self-harm or harm to others, as well as intervening to prevent potential mass shootings, according to the RCAO. A family or household member, a chief law enforcement officer, a city or county attorney or a guardian can file an ERPO.

Choi is assigning Senior Assistant County Attorney Dawk Bakst to coordinate the ERPO training, policy and implementation throughout the county.

The RCAO states that law enforcement agencies sending cases to the office will indicate whether an ERPO is appropriate and then the office will determine if the situation meets the requirement for and ERPO. The attorney’s office will also support agencies with ERPO filing in situations outside of a criminal incident or investigation.

“The ERPO has the potential to be an important tool to for our officers, and others, who deal with people with firearms and threats on a daily basis,” said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry. “This only works with the support and participation of the RCAO and the St. Paul City Attorney’s Office. This is an additional tool for us, and others to create greater safety of our community members.”

Click here for more information about ERPOs from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.