Ramsey County officials ask for help funding therapy dog’s veterinary care

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help as they raise funds for its therapy dog, Gracie.

The five-month-old Belgian Malinois has significant veterinary bills after an unknown illness caused her to become lethargic and nauseous, according to Deputy Allison Schaber, Gracie’s handler.

Gracie came to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office after she was left in the parking lot of a nature reserve in early December. The office adopted Gracie after attempting to try to find her owner for several weeks.

“Before Gracie became sick, she loved playing with her older sister Frankie and brother Benny. She loved to always cuddle and be by her humans, especially on the couch or chair, acting more like the other two lap dogs!” said Deputy Schaber.

As a therapy dog, Gracie works with first responders and adjacent personnel to provide relief after a stressful day.

Over the last month, Gracie has been hospitalized a number of times as she receives care from professionals at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital and Maplebrook Pet Care Center as they work to figure out what is causing Gracie’s illness.

To donate to Gracie’s veterinary bills, click HERE. All proceeds will go to Gracie’s care.