Ramsey County launches project that allows residents to order free Narcan kits

Ramsey County Public Health announced Monday it has launched a pilot project that allows residents to order a free Narcan kit.

The kits include two doses of Narcan nasal spray, breathing barriers, gloves, directions for use and a list of community resources.

The Public Health Department is offering one kit per address, which can be ordered here. The kits will be mailed directly to homes, the county said.

The project is funded by the state’s settlements with opioid companies. It is also part of the county’s Opioid Response Initiative.

Given the initial limited supply, Public Health officials are asking that only those who live in communities that have been the most impacted by the opioid epidemic or have a greater likelihood of encountering an overdose order a kit.

“We want to make sure individuals and communities most impacted by the opioid epidemic have naloxone available, so they can stop an overdose,” said Public Health Director Sara Hollie. “We’ll be assessing the demand and community interest in this first phase of the pilot to guide future steps.”