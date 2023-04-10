Ramsey County announces multiple construction projects for 2023

Ramsey County has announced the road construction and maintenance projects its Public Works Department will work on during the 2023 construction season.

The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners approved $36 million in funding for road, bridge and sidewalk construction this year.

Most projects will start in early summer, with a project list being available to provide updates, detours and timelines as the season progresses.

One project is the reconstruction of Cleveland Avenue between Como and Larpenteur Avenues. The $7 million project in St. Paul and Falcon Heights will replace old pavement, change the road layout, and replace stormwater infrastructure, water main and sewer lines. The new design will include one driving lane in each direction and a path on the east side of the road.

Lexington Avenue will be reconstructed between County Road E and Interstate 694, costing $12.5 million. The pavement, traffic signals, water and sewer lines will be replaced, and a center median will be added.

Lexington Parkway will be extended from West Seventh Street to Shepard Road in St. Paul. Work was done in 2020 and 2021 to reconstruct Lexington Parkway near West Seventh Street to improve safety and traffic flow. The extension will use the existing Elway Street and add a roundabout at the Montreal Avenue intersection.

A 1.5-mile trail will be added on South Shore Boulevard from White Bear Avenue to County Road F. This project will connect pedestrian and bike trails in White Bear Lake and White Bear Township as part of the Lake Links Trail network. The new design will have a two-way road with a trail from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road and a one-way road with a trail from McKnight Road to County Road F.

The County Road E and Old Snelling Avenue four-way stop intersection will be replaced with a roundabout. The city of Arden Hills will also be upgrading utilities in the area, Old Snelling Avenue will be resurfaced between County Road E and Highway 96, and a separate bike/pedestrian trail will be added on the west side of Old Snelling Avenue.

According to Ramsey County Public Works, about 5.5 miles of county roads will be resurfaced as part of its 2023 maintenance program.