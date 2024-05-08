Ramp closures for I-494, Highway 100 interchange begin Wednesday in Bloomington

Starting late Wednesday night, drivers who frequently use an interchange in the southern part of the Twin Cities metro will need to find an alternate route for the next two months.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, two ramps for the Interstate 494 and Highway 100 interchange will close beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The closures will be in effect through late June so construction crews can not only repave but also realign the ramps.

The affected ramps are:

Westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 100/Normandale Boulevard.

Northbound Highway 100/Normandale Boulevard to westbound I-494.

MnDOT says the following detours will be in place:

Westbound I-494 to Highway 100: Use WB I-494 to southbound East Bush Lake Road to eastbound I-494 to southbound Highway 100.

Northbound Highway 100 to westbound I-494: Use NB Highway 100 to 77th Street/Industrial Boulevard to southbound Highway 100 and then to westbound I-494.

This work comes as additional construction is being done between 24th Avenue in Bloomington and Pilot Knob Road in Eagan and Mendota Heights on I-494. As previously reported, MnDOT says traffic will be down to two lanes in each direction in that stretch of highway until sometime in late October.

