Rain causes Robbinsdale oil spill to spread to storm sewer, nearby lake

Cleanup is underway after torrential rain got in the way of oil spill containment efforts Friday evening in Robbinsdale.

According to the Robbinsdale Fire Department, the spill originated from an oil container at the Shell gas station on the corner of West Broadway and 42nd Avenue North. Firefighters kept the spill contained to the gas station at first, but heavy rains stymied the operation, sending some oil into the storm sewer.

Crews are now working to contain the petroleum at the gas station and at South Twin Lake, which receives water from the storm sewer, the fire department said.

The Robbinsdale Fire Department is coordinating with the Minnesota Duty Officer and the Environmental Protection Agency to get the spill under control.