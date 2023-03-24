Queen, Adam Lambert set to perform at Xcel

Queen and Adam Lambert are coming to Minnesota for the Rhapsody Tour in October.

The band is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Oct. 27.

Sir Bryan May and Roger Taylor, two of the original members of the band, are bringing the band back from a four-year hiatus with the Rhapsody Tour.

Longtime Queen band members including keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren will play with front man Adam Lambert in 25 shows across the U.S.

“Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world,” said Brian Mays.

The tour will include hits from the band such as “We Will Rock You,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” “Radio Ga Ga,” and “Somebody To Love.”

Tickets are available online beginning March 31 at 10 a.m.