Quarantine in place after emerald ash borer found in Crow Wing County

The emerald ash borer (EAB) has reached another county, prompting the state to implement an emergency quarantine on wood movement.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed that EAB was recently found in Crow Wing County, making it 48 counties in the state where the invasive insect has been found.

The larvae were found near Brainerd, MDA says.

Since it’s the first time EAB has been found in Crow Wing County, MDA has enacted a quarantine to limit the movement of ash material out of the area.