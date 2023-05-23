Public invited to meetings on Highway 36 study between Roseville to Maplewood

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is set to host two public meetings on a study that focused on a stretch of Highway 36 between Roseville and Maplewood.

The first meeting is set for Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Ramsey County Public Library at 2180 Hamline Avenue North in Roseville.

MnDOT says there is “no formal presentation planned” and people are encouraged to come and go on their own schedule.

Anyone who attends will be able to share their input and ask the project team questions.

The second meeting will happen over Zoom from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. A link to register for the meeting can be found here. That meeting will have a presentation in the first half with a question-and-answer session in the second half.

An online survey is available for anyone who is unable to attend either of the meetings.

MnDOT said the study began in January in order to “understand the needs of people who travel along and across Highway 36.”

More information on the project can be found here or on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website.

Anyone who needs an ASL or foreign language interpreter or other requests can call 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest@state.mn.us.