Public invited to attend session to give input on how state should use JUUL settlement money

The Minnesota Department of Health is asking the public to give their opinion on how money the state will receive in a settlement with e-cigarette company JUUL should be used.

As previously reported last May by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a $60.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs for violating the state’s consumer protection laws.

Now, the state is asking for your input on how the money should be used.

While payments will stretch over an eight-year period, the bulk will be paid within the first year. $22.75 million was expected to be paid by July of 2023 and another $12.75 million is due by March 2024.

A sizeable portion of the payment will go toward reimbursing Minnesota’s legal costs. In a statement, Ellison said the state spent $8.6 million on legal costs — covering depositions, discovery, expert witnesses and other expenses — and another $8.9 million on outside counsel.

A meeting is being held at St. Paul’s Merriam Park Library on Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m.

If you can’t attend, you can also give your opinion online. You can do so by CLICKING HERE. Virtual sessions will be held later this month. CLICK HERE to register for those meetings.

There will also be input sessions – both in person and online – at the following locations throughout the month:

Feb. 9 – Urban Research and Outreach Engagement Center in Minneapolis from 9-10:30 a.m.

Feb. 12 – Wescott Library in Eagan from 10-11:30 a.m.

Feb. 13 – Wood Lake Meeting Center in Rochester from 1-2:30 p.m.

Feb. 15 – Virtual input sessions from 9-10:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 16 – Duluth Public Library in Duluth from 1-2:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 – Great River Regional Library in St. Cloud from 2-3:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 – – Virtual input session from 12-1:30 p.m.

The settlement also requires Juul to work with retailers on making sure vapes and cartridges are only sold to people with proper identification.