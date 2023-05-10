Public help requested to find missing vulnerable man in Minneapolis

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable man in Minneapolis.

Stephen Gerard Preston, 62, was last seen on April 28 near Broadway Street and University Avenue Northeast, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Preston is described as being around 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, with green eyes and gray/brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and red windbreaker and black and white Skechers shoes.

Anyone who sees Preston or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.