Public hearings on budget proposal begin Thursday in Minneapolis

You will be able to share your feedback on a proposed budget made by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey starting Thursday.

The first of three city budget public hearings will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The next two meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The mayor’s proposal is more than $1.6 billion for 2023 and $1.7 billion for 2024.

As previously reported, the two-year plan focuses on the continued recovery from financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

RELATED: Frey proposes 2023-24 budget as safety concerns top of mind for Minneapolis residents

Read Frey’s full proposal in the document embedded below or here to find out how the plan would affect taxpayers.

If you can’t make it to the meetings, you are also able to send in comments online, which will then be shared with the mayor and council members. CLICK HERE to do so.

Councilors are expected to vote on adopting the budget on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but has until the end of the calendar year to agree on a final budget.