Public discusses phase 2 of Capital City Bikeway

The City of St. Paul hosted a pop-up event on Thursday to discuss the next steps for phase two of the Capital City Bikeway.

Phase two of the Capital City Bikeway along Kellogg Boulevard project includes constructing the portion of the path from St. Peter Street to West 7th Street on the north side of Kellogg Boulevard linking Saint Paul RiverCentre, George Latimer Central Library, the Xcel Energy Center, and the Science Museum of Minnesota.

The pop-up event happened at Headwaters Café in the RiverCentre Lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Capital City Bikeway Kellogg Boulevard Phase 2 (Credit: City of St. Paul)

