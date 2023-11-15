Public comments open for 2024 Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board budget open Wednesday

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) will be accepting comments from the public on the agency’s proposed 2024 Budget on Wednesday and again in early December.

On Oct. 18, Superintendent Al Bangoura presented his recommended 2024 budget for the MPRB, which aims to preserve and protect natural resources and parks.

The proposed 2024 budget includes the maximum tax levy increase of $82,652,380, for a total of $156 million, including $103 million for the general operating fund, $17 million for the enterprise operating fund, $2 million for the special revenue fund, and $34 million for capital project funding.

Superintendent Bangoura said “caring for park amenities and infrastructure, protecting the environment and natural resources it manages, and serving the youth of Minneapolis through quality programming” is his focus for 2024.

The budget supports the MPRB’s five strategic directions outlined in the 2023-2026 Strategic Directions, Performance Goals, and Priority Comprehensive Plan Strategies, which encompass: act boldly for our climate; cultivate each community’s place and honor cultural traditions in Minneapolis parks; implement quality youth and intergenerational programs; care for park assets to meet evolving needs and practices; and steward our natural resources, according to a news release from MPRB.

“This year we are celebrating 140 years of Minneapolis Parks history by honoring our past and looking to the future. This budget makes critical investments so we can continue enriching the lives of Minneapolis residents today and for generations to come,” said Superintendent Bangoura. “With more than 30 million visits to the park system each year, we need to maintain current service levels and invest in how we assess and care for park assets within almost 200 parks located throughout the city.”

The public may comment on the proposed budget on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and 6:05 p.m., respectively. For more information on the 2024 MPRB Budget, CLICK HERE.