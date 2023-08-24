Public comment sought on proposed US 8 road project, WisDOT says

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking input from the public on a proposed resurfacing and safety improvement project in Polk County on US Highway 8 from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border to Glacier Drive in St. Croix Falls.

Informational materials on the project can be found here.

Comments and other input should be submitted by email to mark.wilfert@dot.wi.gov or by sending a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at 141 NW Barstow Street Waukesha, WI 53187-0798 addressed to Mark Wilfert.

The deadline for public comment submissions is Sept. 14, 2023.

Officials say that part of the highway is showing signs of deterioration, and they are proposing the following actions:

Mill a portion of the existing asphalt and concrete pavement and overlay the roadway with new asphaltic pavement.

Reconstruct the existing right-turn lane for westbound US 8 traffic at the WIS 87 intersection to an offset right-turn lane .

. Replace the existing guardrail at the Interstate Park Road overpass. Perform maintenance on two sedimentation ponds.

Install new pavement markings and signs.

A news release from WisDOT says construction is set for 2029 but could begin as soon as 2025 if funding becomes available.

WisDOT said drivers should expect the following when construction begins:

US 8 will remain open to traffic throughout construction using lane closures and staged construction.

Access to all properties in the work zone will be maintained as feasibly possible.

The ramps at the WIS 35 interchange will be closed for short periods of time during off-peak and overnight hours to mill and overlay.

A map of the proposed project can be found here.

Maps with data on Wisconsin construction projects and other information can be found here.