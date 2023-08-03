Psycho Suzi’s in Minneapolis closing later this month

After 20 years in business, Minneapolis tiki bar Psycho Suzi’s Waterfront Lounge is closing on Aug. 19.

“For the past two decades we’ve welcomed you through our tiki laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends… but all good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat,” owner Leslie Bock wrote in a statement on the bar’s Facebook page.

Over the years, the bar has hosted many events that range from live bands, fire breathers, and puppy pageants to Halloween costume dance parties, parking lot carnivals, and a Tiki tram offering Tiki Tramsportation.

Bock also stated, “I’ll never forget the memories we’ve shared under these thatched umbrellas – the laughs, the stories, the events we succeeded at and even the ones we failed at! To our biggest fans and even to our biggest haters, we salute you… Though the Psycho Suzi’s experience is ending and Suzi is saying her final goodbye to Minneapolis, we hope the mending of broken dreams carries on. I humbly pass the torch.”