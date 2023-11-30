Protesters call for peace in Mideast during Thursday morning commute

Protesters call for cease-fire in Mideast war during morning commute

Dozens of people gathered Thursday morning to call for peace in the Mideast.

Protesters came together during the morning commute to call for a continued cease-fire.

Their gathering started with a prayer outside U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office in Minneapolis before walking down the block to the Washington Avenue Bridge over Interstate 35W.

Many of the around 80 people waved Palestinian flags or hung signs to emphasize their message.

The protest lasted for nearly two hours but the group says they’ll be back on the street until the war ends.