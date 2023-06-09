Prosecutors: Driver acted in self-defense in April 2022 fatal Maple Grove shooting

No charges will be filed against a driver who shot and killed another man in April 2022 near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway in Maple Grove, as prosecutors say the shooter was acting in self-defense.

According to a news release, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in the April 17, 2022, shooting that killed 61-year-old William Floyd Haire of Buffalo, Minn.

As 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS previously reported, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. near County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Both vehicles left the scene, and police found Haire in his car on a ramp onto I-94.

RELATED: Argument between drivers leads to fatal shooting in Maple Grove

The incident stemmed from an altercation that happened near St. Cloud between the two vehicles and lasted for over 40 miles. The shooter turned himself in and cooperated with law enforcement. He was later released from custody as the investigation continued.

The news release notes the driver legally possessed the gun when the shooting happened.