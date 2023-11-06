Propane tank explosion injures woman, 12-year-old son

A propane tank explosion left a mother and her child with burns that sent them to the hospital Sunday morning.

KSTP’s sister station in Duluth WDIO-TV reports deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a cabin fire caused by an explosion from a propane tank. This happened in the 11600 block of Countryside Lane in Balkan Township, which is north of Chisholm, around 10:43 a.m.

Investigators say the 20-pound propane tank was attached to a heater inside the cabin when it exploded, injuring the 37-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son.

The two were reportedly burned “over large portions of their bodies” but were able to get to a nearby neighbor’s home. An ambulance then took them to Hibbing Hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are still investigating the explosion.