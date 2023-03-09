Promposal takes center ice at boy’s state hockey tournament

Thousands of Minnesotans anticipate the state hockey tournament each year, with many enjoying the player introductions.

While some high schoolers get pretty creative with their moment in the spotlight, one Luverne hockey player came up with a new one.

Brady Bork skated out with a stick that said “Hey Sarah – Prom?”

The video has since gone viral.

Congrats to Brady and Sarah… who stole the show at State Hockey on Wednesday.@LHSPuckSquad https://t.co/LjpX6KxpgL — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) March 9, 2023

Sarah, who was at the game, went to the Bauer hockey table, borrowed a stick, and then posted on social media “I’m Sarah and I said yes.”

Although Luverne lost to Hermantown on Wednesday, Brady and Sarah got a moment they won’t forget.

